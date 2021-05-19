newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Commercial hemp law passes Alaska legislature, 58-2

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ut5G1_0a56tWfD00

A bill allowing for more business opportunities for industrial hemp, was passed by the Alaska Legislature today.

SB 27, if signed by the governor, would allow for the state to maintain a permanent industrial hemp program and allow for more broad interstate commerce of Alaska-grown and manufactured hemp products.

Hemp fibers have been used to manufacture hundreds of products that include fiber for injected/molded composite materials, twine, paper, clothing, construction materials, carpeting, clothing, and animal bedding. According to the University of Kentucky. Up until the 1950s, Kentucky was the leading state for hemp agriculture. Seeds are used in making oils, cosmetics, personal care products, and medicines. Hemp seed or oil can be found in cooking oil, salad dressings, pasta, and snacks.

In 2018, the Legislature passed a bill establishing a state Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which changed the federal requirements for the industrial hemp market.

“The passage of Senate Bill 27 will not only ensure federal compliance, but will also provide agricultural and manufacturing business opportunities for hemp and help diversify our state’s economy,” said Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, the bill’s sponsor.

SB 27 passed the Senate 20-0 and the House 38-2, for a combined vote of 58-2. It is now on its way to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk for his signature.

Learn more about the state’s hemp pilot program at this link.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelley Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Hemp Oil#Commercial Products#The Alaska Legislature#Senate#House#Hemp Agriculture#Hemp Fibers#Construction Materials#Governor#Fiber#Federal Compliance#Interstate Commerce#Medicines#Cooking Oil#Personal Care Products#Cosmetics#Business Opportunities#Salad Dressings#R Palmer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Alaska Statealaskapublic.org

Alaska legislators end face mask mandate in Capitol

Legislators and others in the Capitol are no longer required to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Legislative Council voted unanimously on Friday to replace the requirements with a more limited set of rules. Masks became optional, though there are exceptions if individual legislators require them for their offices.
Bowling Green Daily News

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
kinyradio.com

Arbor day in Alaska

Since 1872 Arbor Day has been the day in the year to plant trees, educate children and adults about the importance of trees, and recognize the important role trees play. In Alaska, Arbor Day is celebrated on the third Monday of May. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently signed a proclamation inviting...
Alaska StateKodiak Daily Mirror

Interior Department Prioritizes Land Allotments for Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans

Noting the government’s “sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments. “Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed,...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Constantly disheartening

The level of political pettiness on the Anchorage Assembly is disheartening. Take, for instance, Downtown Assemblyman Chris Constant’s quick move Friday to have the Assembly finally remove Anchorage’s controversial and burdensome mask mandate. Why did he do it? Why, to head off Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard’s amendment, already on...
Posted by
SDM News

US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.
US News and World Report

Alaska Governor Declares Disaster for Area After Flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the city of Buckland and Native Village of Buckland in northwest Alaska following flooding from an ice jam last week, his office announced Monday. Dunleavy, in a statement, said the flooding caused "significant damage to homes, roads and utility...
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
Democrat-Herald

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than half have received at least one dose, state public health officials said. Data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows that 46.9% of state residents had received...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska’s infrastructure benefits from university research

Alaskans are tough people, and it turns out we’re tough on our infrastructure, too. The 2017 report card for American infrastructure made several recommendations for improvement ranging from replacing aging structures with innovative, resilient solutions to prioritizing regular maintenance. Every Alaskan uses our transportation infrastructure to take their kids to...
Alaska Stateakbizmag.com

Interest in Alaska’s Geothermal Resources Is Heating Up

There’s an infinite supply of clean energy hidden in Alaska—and it’s right under our feet. By now, most of the state’s residents have probably heard that their home is one of the most geothermally active regions in the world, with the Ring of Fire and countless hot springs decorating the landscape. And while tapping into geothermal heat is by no means a new concept, the resource does have certain advantages over other renewables like wind and solar, particularly as they relate to issues of availability.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Top names for babies in Alaska in 2020 released by Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration has published its list of most-popular names for babies in every state for 2020. For boys in Alaska, parents are going with Oliver, Liam, Elijah, and Theodore. William comes in at Number 5, with 35 Williams crawling around on living room floors this year. The name Aaron, once quite popular in Alaska, is now down at Number 94 on the list. There are no Waynes, Peters, or Josephs on the Top 100 list for Alaska baby boys.
chipandco.com

U.S. Senate passes the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act which will help Disney Cruises

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. The Alaska cruise season has been stuck in limbo since the Canadian government is not allowing cruise ships to dock at any Canadian ports through February 2022. The Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) requires foreign-registered ships to stop at a foreign port between embarkments at two U.S. ports.
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska 4K Drone Scenery with Calming Music || Explore Alaska

Alaska 4K Relaxation Film - Experience the wild beauty of Alaska by drone. Discover Alaska from above as we fly over Alaskan locations like Anchorage, the Knik River, snowy mountain peaks, Acadia National Park, and much more!. #Alaska4kRelaxationFilm. #AlaskaMountains. #ExploreAlaska. DESCRIPTION OF ALASKAN DRONE VIDEO FOOTAGE:. Aerial Alaska Knik Glacier.