50% Off Hempz Bath & Body Products on Kohls.com | Prices from $3.99

By Jenna
hip2save.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith prices starting as low as $3.99 (regularly $7.99), this is a great opportunity to stock up on these highly rated lotions. Keep in mind, these items are not eligible for promotional offers and coupons, but you are able to earn and redeem Kohl’s Cash and Kohl’s Rewards!

Lifestyle
Shopping
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Wallflowers Fragrance Refills, as Low as $2.74 at Bath & Body Works

Through tomorrow, stock up on Wallflowers fragrance refills when you shop in stores and online at Bath & Body Works. Right now, they’re having a special promotion where you can get five for $18 or seven for $24, making the individual price as low as $3.42 when you buy seven. No coupon code is needed to score this deal — prices will be discounted at checkout.
Shoppingsweetyhigh.com

Bath & Body Works Drops Over 100 New Products for the Summer

When people ask us where to buy candles, home scents, lotions and soaps, our answer is always Bath & Body Works. Not only is Bath & Body Works on the more affordable side of things, but their products are always being upgraded and improved. From the packaging to the ingredients to the smells, we're never disappointed. And when we found out about some of their new summer launches, we knew we needed to try them out to see which ones are worth the money. And after trying them, we can say it was tough to narrow it down to our top picks.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

SALT Narrow Bath Storage Cart only $13.19 (Reg. $30!)

This SALT Narrow Bath Storage Cart is great for organizing!. Bed, Bath and Beyond has this SALT Narrow Bath Storage Cart for just $16.49 right now! Plus, when you sign up for their email list, you’ll get a 20% off coupon making this only $13.19!. Choose free in-store pickup to...
Hair Carethemomcreative.com

25% off Aveda + Free Shipping & Free Product

Aveda currently has a massive sale going on, with some of the cheapest pricing on their designer hair and skin care products + make up. Get 25% off and free shipping (no code required). Plus if you spend $65 or more, you will get a complimentary full-size product free (valued up to $25).
Beauty & Fashionfox2detroit.com

Shop all natural vegan made products from Amazing Vegan Bath Co

Paris Lynn the owner of Amazing Vegan Bath Co specializes in handmade, plant based soaps and skincare products made with all vegan, non GMO products. She wants everyone to get back to the lost art of a detoxifying bathing and self-care. You can shop her products at three stores, All Things MarketPlace, The Leaf and Blossom and, the Urbanum Shop on Woodward Avenue.
Schuylkill Haven, PAaccessnepa.com

Schuylkill shop offers natural bath, skincare products

Something magical is happening at 10 E. Main St. in Schuylkill Haven. Enter the realm of BeautyCraft Co., the unique boutique that just opened in the heart of downtown, and you will be surrounded by a bounty of luxurious delights intended to transform your body and spirit. Embracing a philosophy...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

3-pc Barbie Mermaid Table & Chairs Set $40 + Free shipping

Walmart [walmart.com]has the 3-pc Barbie Mermaid Table & Chairs Set for $39.99. Shipping is free. This is 33% off Walmart's regular price and 50% off other online retailers. This is the lowest price I could find for this product from a reputable online retailer.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Huge Sale on Home Organization Items! + Exclusive Extra 15% off!

Doing some spring cleaning and organizing? These Home Organization Items will come in handy!. Zulily is having a huge sale on Home Organization Items and you can save up to 50% off! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout!. Choose from...
Beauty & Fashionmoneysavingmom.com

Bath & Body Works: Body Creams & Lotions only $5.95 today!

Stock up on your favorite body creams and lotions from Bath & Body Works today!. Today only, Bath & Body Works is offering all their Body Creams and Lotions for just $5.95 when you use the promo code HYDRATE at checkout!. These would make great Mother’s Day gift ideas. Limit...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walmart: Gain Dishwashing Liquid ONLY $0.87 Each Thru 5/8

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walmart: Gain Dishwashing Liquid ONLY $0.87 Each Thru 5/8. Here is an amazing offer on Gain Dishwashing Liquid at Walmart. Thru 5/8, Gain Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap 21.6 oz is priced...
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Bed Bath & Beyond's newest owned brand offers items priced as low as $1

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced the launch of its latest owned brand, Simply Essential, on Monday. The collection includes more than 1,200 items, some, such as serving spoons and other kitchen essentials, priced as low as $1. "Of all the owned brands that Bed Bath & Beyond will launch this year, Simply Essential represents the largest new product assortment and is intended to attract new customer segments for us," said Joe Hartsig, Bed Bath & Beyond's chief merchandising officer, in a statement. The entire line is priced below $200. Merchandise spans bedroom, bathroom and kitchen items. Simply Essential is the third owned brand that Bed Bath & Beyond has launched this year. The company aims to launch eight by the end of February 2022. Owned brands are a key part of the company's growth plan. Bed Bath & Beyond stock has rallied 46.1% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 12.5% for the period.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Macy’s: Mom Mug and Wine Glass Set ONLY $9.99 (Reg. $26)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Macy’s: Mom Mug and Wine Glass Set ONLY $9.99 (Reg. $26) Head on over to Macy’s thru 5/9 to score Mom Mug and Wine Glass Set for ONLY $9.99, down from $26. Plus get Free Shipping with $25 purchase.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walgreens: Bic Disposable Razor Packs ONLY $0.29 Each Through 5/8

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walgreens: Bic Disposable Razor Packs ONLY $0.29 Each Through 5/8. Walgreens shoppers can score a great deal on Bic Disposable Razor Packs. Thru 5/8, Bic Flex 5 Disposable Razor Packs are priced...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walmart: Nivea Body Wash ONLY $2.47 Each Starting 5/9

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walmart: Nivea Body Wash ONLY $2.47 Each Starting 5/9. Here is a great deal on Nivea Body Wash at Walmart. Starting 5/9, NIVEA Nourishing Body Wash 20 oz is priced at $4.97...
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Loft by Loftex 6-Piece Bath Towel Sets - 50% Off at Target

Loft by Loftex Bath Towel Sets are on sale for 50% off the regular price online at Target. They’re on sale for $9.99, regularly $19.99. All colors are on sale except for the grey towel set. The last time we saw a similar deal, these towels sold out. Sign up...
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

All-Clad cookware is up to half off right now at Macy's

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a year of making dinner at home, you're likely all too aware of just how badly some of your cookware might need an upgrade. Lest you wind up having to replace it all six months down the road again, it's a wise idea to swap your current tired old pots and pans with some top-quality pieces that will last you for the long haul. You won't even have to look too hard to find it, since Macy's is currently running some incredible price drops on All-Clad cookware as part of the huge Mother's Day sale that's happening at the site.