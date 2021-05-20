50% Off Hempz Bath & Body Products on Kohls.com | Prices from $3.99

When people ask us where to buy candles, home scents, lotions and soaps, our answer is always Bath & Body Works. Not only is Bath & Body Works on the more affordable side of things, but their products are always being upgraded and improved. From the packaging to the ingredients to the smells, we're never disappointed. And when we found out about some of their new summer launches, we knew we needed to try them out to see which ones are worth the money. And after trying them, we can say it was tough to narrow it down to our top picks.