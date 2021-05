Last week’s Valencia ePrix brought us a bit of everything — surprises, anguish, and exhilarating joy. As it was another double header, the BMW i Andretti team struggled through a disappointing wet first race that had promised more than it delivered, but the disappointment turned to triumph in the second race with the team’s first victory of the season courtesy of a brilliantly controlled drive from the rookie Jake Dennis. Today’s recap will be on the first of the two races.