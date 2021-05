Austin Overton has a good idea of what a batter is thinking when he finds himself down in the count. He knows because he’s been there himself. “I know when I’m hitting it can be an uncomfortable situation,” Overton said. “You get down 0-1 or 0-2, and the batter’s thinking, ‘Don’t strike out, don’t strike out.’ So as a pitcher when you get ahead like that you can use it to your advantage.”