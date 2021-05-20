newsbreak-logo
MLB

Spokane Indians pregame: Ryan Feltner on the hill, Indians hope to start winning streak

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spokane Indians (3-10) host the Everett AquaSox (10-3) in the second of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Indians: RHP Ryan Feltner (0-0, 1.08 ERA). Feltner has been a steady arm for Spokane this season. The former Ohio State Buckeye has thrown at least four innings in his two starts, and is coming off 4.1 shutout innings last Thursday against Vancouver.

