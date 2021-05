“We defend well and that’s important in a tie against a side like Chelsea”, commented the German midfielder. On the eve of the Champions League semi-final second-leg meeting between Chelsea and Real Madrid, Toni Kroos offered the media his thoughts from the Stamford Bridge media room, where he commented that: “Our quality will be important. There’s no question that we’ll be giving our all. That’s what we have to do and the rest is down to how things pan out during the game and the quality on show. That’s what we have to do to get through to the final”.