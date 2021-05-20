Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hardin County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation to 11 miles southwest of Votaw to near Plum Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Silsbee, Kountze, Saratoga, Thicket, Wildwood, Batson, Caney Head, Votaw, Honey Island and Village Mills. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH