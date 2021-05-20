Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Water across some roads near the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Evadale 17.0 19.7 Wed 7 pm CDT 21.0 20.6 20.1alerts.weather.gov