newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Water across some roads near the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Evadale 17.0 19.7 Wed 7 pm CDT 21.0 20.6 20.1

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardin, TX
City
Jasper, TX
County
Orange County, TX
City
Orange, TX
County
Jasper County, TX
State
Louisiana State
County
Hardin County, TX
City
Tyler, TX
County
Tyler County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neches River#Texas Flooding#Flooding In Texas#Louisiana Flooding#Www Weather Gov#Moderate Flooding#Moderate Lowland Flooding#Severity#Target Area#Fld#Stg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 15.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.2 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Hardin County, TXKFDM-TV

Where to find sandbags in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY — From Hardin County Emergency Management:. We are closely monitoring weather conditions throughout the County and Region, and remain vigilant to support the needs of local jurisdictions responding to any needs of the public associated with this unsettled weather pattern over the next week. If anyone needs sandbags,...
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas West central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fred, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kirbyville, Fred, Magnolia Springs, Roganville, Mt. Union and Bleakwood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kountze, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lumberton, Silsbee, Kountze, Deweyville, Buna, Evadale, Bevil Oaks, Weiss Bluff, Wrights Settlement, Gist, Devils Pocket and Old Salem. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hardin County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation to 11 miles southwest of Votaw to near Plum Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Silsbee, Kountze, Saratoga, Thicket, Wildwood, Batson, Caney Head, Votaw, Honey Island and Village Mills. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TYLER AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Huntington to near Colmesneil to Woodville to 6 miles west of Warren to near Votaw, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodville, Colmesneil, Warren, Rockland, Ivanhoe and Hillister. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Orange County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orange SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMERON SOUTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND EASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orangefield, or over Bridge City, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orange, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Pinehurst, Toomey and Orangefield.
Hardin County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Stormy weather expected to return this weekend

Tuesday night’s severe weather affected much of Southeast Texas as the system reportedly knocked down branches in Hamshire-Fannett among other places and knocked out power in parts of Hardin County, causing the cancellation of classes at Lumberton High School on Wednesday. While the moisture dissipated by early afternoon Wednesday and...
Jasper County, TXkjas.com

Big rig rolls over on rain slick highway

A truck driver was reportedly shaken, but uninjured after his rig rolled over at about mid-day Tuesday in Tyler County. It happened on a rain slick U.S. Highway 190 approximately a mile east of Farm to Market Road 256, and about 3 miles west of the Jasper County line. The...