Beauregard Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.1 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 27.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.1 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Widespread moderate lowland flooding will occur. Homes in Deweyville closest to the river are flooded. Flooding of homes in the Indian Lakes and River Oaks sections will also occur. Low-lying roads and a few homes in Southwest Beauregard Parish have some flooding. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 27.1 Wed 6 pm CDT 27.1 27.0 26.9

alerts.weather.gov
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy, Carlyss and Lacassine. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 26 and 52. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Beauregard Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:09:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beauregard THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND SOUTHWESTERN ALLEN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAPIDES...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...NORTHWESTERN EVANGELINE...EASTERN BEAUREGARD...NORTHEASTERN CALCASIEU...EASTERN VERNON AND ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flatwoods to near Tulla to near Lunita. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Kinder, Oberlin, Glenmora, Elton, Boyce, Elizabeth, Turkey Creek, Fenton, Reeves, Sugartown, Hineston, Lena, Mittie, Dry Creek, Alexandria International Airport, De Quincy and Ragley. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Louisiana.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.