Newton County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Newton by NWS

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Bon Wier. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.0 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 34.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Expect several secondary roads in the Merryville and Bon Wier areas near the river to be closed. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Bon Wier 30.0 34.0 Wed 7 pm CDT 34.1 34.5 34.8

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...WEST CENTRAL NEWTON AND EAST CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAUREGARD NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 806 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Devils Pocket, or 8 miles north of Deweyville, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include De Quincy, Fields, Wrights Settlement, Devils Pocket, Oretta and Lunita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.