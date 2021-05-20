newsbreak-logo
Beaver County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Beaver SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN BEAVER COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 752 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Slapout, or 13 miles west of Laverne, moving north at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gate, Knowles and Slapout.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 455 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Floris, or 8 miles west of Beaver, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Beaver, Forgan, Knowles, Mocane and Floris. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH