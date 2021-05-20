Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 455 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Floris, or 8 miles west of Beaver, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Beaver, Forgan, Knowles, Mocane and Floris. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH