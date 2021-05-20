Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Beaver SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN BEAVER COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 752 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Slapout, or 13 miles west of Laverne, moving north at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gate, Knowles and Slapout.alerts.weather.gov