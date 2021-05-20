newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauregard Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Bon Wier. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.0 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 34.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Expect several secondary roads in the Merryville and Bon Wier areas near the river to be closed. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Bon Wier 30.0 34.0 Wed 7 pm CDT 34.1 34.5 34.8

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Vernon Parish, LA
City
Rosepine, LA
City
Merryville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neches River#Texas Flooding#Flooding In Texas#Louisiana Flooding#Sabine#Moderate Flooding#Www Weather Gov#Severity#Target Area#Stg#Bon Wier#Fld#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 903 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reeves and Ragley.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:09:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Vernon THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN VERNON PARISH WILL EXPIRE AT 915 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Rapides Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 06:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Rapides; Vernon The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 654 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kurthwood, or 10 miles north of Slagle, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Boyce, Lena, Hutton, Clifton, Flatwoods and Kurthwood. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 100 and 108. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
Deridder, LAKPLC TV

Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for residents located between 7563 and 8033 US Highway 171 in the DeRidder area. For questions, call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.