Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine. * Until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Moderate flood damage along the bayou begins at this level. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Anacoco Rosepine 17.0 20.8 Wed 6 pm CDT 20.9 20.9 21.2alerts.weather.gov