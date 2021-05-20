Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 8.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.3 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Major flooding along the river including Northwest Orange County From Lake View to the Saltwater Barrier with several homes and camps flooded. Flooding is also occurring along the river in Beaumont. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.7 feet on 10/22/2006. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Neches River Saltwater Barri 4.0 8.0 Wed 7 pm CDT 9.3 10.9 11. 3