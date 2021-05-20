Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Hemphill to 8 miles northwest of Mayflower to near Harrisburg to near Ebenezer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jasper, Toledo Bend Dam, Harrisburg, Mayflower and Farrsville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH