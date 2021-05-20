Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Senate Republicans are turning against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, warning it would be a distraction heading into the 2022 midterm elections. The House passed the bill in a 252-175 vote on Wednesday, including support from 35 Republicans, setting up a showdown in the Senate amid hardening battle lines. But even if the same share of Republicans vote for the measure in the Senate, that wouldn't be enough to get it over the finish line.