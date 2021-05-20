newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:53:00 Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#North Face#Northwest#Northeast#North Central#Dangerous Rip Currents#Northern Beaches#Target Area#Severity#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP turns against Jan. 6 probe as midterm distraction

Senate Republicans are turning against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, warning it would be a distraction heading into the 2022 midterm elections. The House passed the bill in a 252-175 vote on Wednesday, including support from 35 Republicans, setting up a showdown in the Senate amid hardening battle lines. But even if the same share of Republicans vote for the measure in the Senate, that wouldn't be enough to get it over the finish line.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Darwin’s Arch loses its top due to erosion in Galapagos

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The famed Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos Islands has lost its top, and officials are blaming natural erosion of the stone. Ecuador’s Environment Ministry reported the collapse on its Facebook page on Monday. The rock structure — 43 meters (141 feet) high, 70 meters (230 feet)...
Posted by
Reuters

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining momentum

Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation, but Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza and Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause. A senior official in the Hamas militant group predicted a ceasefire within...
Foreign PolicyThe Hill

Sanders planning resolution to block arms sale to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will introduce a resolution Thursday in an effort to block the U.S. planned sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. “At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let...
Posted by
The Hill

House rejects GOP effort to roll back chamber's mask mandate

The House on Wednesday rejected a Republican effort to roll back the requirement that everyone in the chamber wear masks in light of new health guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggests people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don't have to wear face coverings in most settings.
Posted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes

Washington — President Biden on Thursday will sign legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support that aims to combat the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans that proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic. The measure, spearheaded by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York, was...
CarsFox News

Electric Ford F-150 Lightning unveiled with 'frunk' and price under $40K

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup has been revealed with standard all-wheel-drive and a shockingly low price of $39,974, which drops to $32,474 after the $7,500 federal tax credit it qualifies for is deducted. That undercuts many of the smaller electric vehicles on sale today, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E compact utility vehicle.