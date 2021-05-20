newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Beaumont. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.1 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Major flooding occurs at Colliers Ferry Park and around the Beaumont Country Club. Residential roads off of Pine Street are impassable and water up to homes. Several streets in Northeast Beaumont also become flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 09/13/2008. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Beaumont 4.0 MSG unknown 8.5 10.5 11.1

alerts.weather.gov
Jefferson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Sabine National Wildlife, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Arthur and Sea Rim State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Groves, TXPort Arthur News

Mid County leaders assessing roadway concerns

GROVES — Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa was out checking roadways as one of Monday’s storm cells was slowing down. As of 12:25 p.m. Monday, he noted all of the city’s major thoroughfares were passable. That’s not to say there wasn’t any earlier minor street flooding, which occurs when several...
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hardin County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation to 11 miles southwest of Votaw to near Plum Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Silsbee, Kountze, Saratoga, Thicket, Wildwood, Batson, Caney Head, Votaw, Honey Island and Village Mills. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kountze, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lumberton, Silsbee, Kountze, Deweyville, Buna, Evadale, Bevil Oaks, Weiss Bluff, Wrights Settlement, Gist, Devils Pocket and Old Salem. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.
Orange County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orange SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMERON SOUTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND EASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orangefield, or over Bridge City, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orange, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Pinehurst, Toomey and Orangefield.
Hardin County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Stormy weather expected to return this weekend

Tuesday night’s severe weather affected much of Southeast Texas as the system reportedly knocked down branches in Hamshire-Fannett among other places and knocked out power in parts of Hardin County, causing the cancellation of classes at Lumberton High School on Wednesday. While the moisture dissipated by early afternoon Wednesday and...
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hardin; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Hardin, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton. * Through Sunday morning * An upper level disturbance will move across the Southern Plains this evening. Multi-inch rainfall over a short period of time could result in flash flooding. This will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms...some producing torrential rainfall from late this evening through Sunday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to 6 inches are forecasted. The rainfall should diminish by late Sunday morning areawide.