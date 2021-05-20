Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Beaumont. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.1 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Major flooding occurs at Colliers Ferry Park and around the Beaumont Country Club. Residential roads off of Pine Street are impassable and water up to homes. Several streets in Northeast Beaumont also become flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 09/13/2008. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Beaumont 4.0 MSG unknown 8.5 10.5 11.1