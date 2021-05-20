newsbreak-logo
Man who bludgeoned aunt with bat in Fort Worth house is executed without media witness

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 12 hours ago

A man who beat to death his great aunt with her baseball bat after an elusive search for her purse inside a house on East First Street in Fort Worth was executed Wednesday evening in a Texas prison by chemical injection. Quintin Jones killed Berthena Bryant, 83, in September 1999...

