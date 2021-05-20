newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Trump's legal nightmare coming true? Criminal probe opened

MSNBC
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trump Organization is now under criminal investigation after the New York Attorney General joined the Manhattan DA’s probe into Trump’s business dealings and finances. Up until this point, the AG investigation into the former president was a civil probe. Trump denies all wrongdoing and calls the probe "corrupt." MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the significance of this step and Trump’s reaction to the probe with former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery, MSNBC’s political contributor Dr. Jason Johnson, and The New York Times's Emily Bazelon.

