Suffering a right elbow sprain was a blow to Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen’s daily grind. But on the flip side, he’s grateful it was caught early. “I was starting to just kind of get in the groove, getting off of that injury to start the season, everything was starting to click and then ultimately being bummed just not being able to be out there with the guys,” Gallen said Wednesday via Zoom. “Spirits are relatively high, so that’s the good thing.”