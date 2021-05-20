Benderson already in talks for S. Transit bank building

Workers at the KeyBank Administrative Center on S. Transit Road will be shifted to a new location in Amherst as per a deal with Benderson Development Co. JAMES NEISS PHOTO

LOCKPORT — Benderson Development Co. announced a deal with KeyBank on Wednesday morning for the bank's South Transit Road administrative building that will send the facility's workforce to Amherst.

Benderson’s acquisition of the 73,000-square-foot building in Lockport is expected to close by early 2022.

According to a press release from Benderson, KeyBank signed an agreement with the company to extend its lease in Amherst Commerce Park for its 90,000-square-foot facility on Ridge Lea Road in Amherst, which is where the Lockport workers will be relocated.

Gary Quenneville, regional sales executive for KeyBank, said that the deal allows KeyBank to take its two operations centers and make it into “one central, easily accessible location” in Amherst. He was also quoted saying that the move “will not result in any reduction in jobs.”

For Benderson’s side, Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing, said the Lockport property, now being vacated by KeyBank, is a valuable asset in Benderson’s portfolio and noted that the building is “at the crossroads of Lockport, Pendleton and Amherst” and “presents a unique opportunity for a company or companies searching for premium office space.”

“We will acquire the property in early 2022,” Recoon wrote to the US&J in response to questions. “We, however, have already initiated conversations with potential users. We are open to alternatives, however, office or medical use is the most likely given the condition of the property. It is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified building and has been incredibly well-maintained by KeyBank.”

At this time, Benderson Development owns more than 800 properties in 40 states.