Demon Slayer's Full Concentration Breathing Explained

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has earned the most money of any film released in Japan since landing in theaters months ago, and it has recently hit the level of number two at the box office in North America, and the latest adventure of Tanjiro features a heartbreaking reunion for the member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Aside from battling the lower-tier demon known as Enmu, the main protagonists of the franchise had to battle a brand new threat that was far more emotional than anything else they had faced since the Shonen franchise began.