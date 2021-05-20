newsbreak-logo
Comics

Demon Slayer's Full Concentration Breathing Explained

By Jonah Schuhart
Looper
Looper
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In the popular anime "Demon Slayer," breathing is everything. In a world plagued by powerful demonic creatures possessing all types of supernatural abilities, humans struggled to find a way to combat the monsters intent on destroying them. For this purpose, many warriors have developed specialized breathing techniques that enhance their physical attributes and allow them to strike with elemental effects such as fire or lightning when combined with their swordplay. With these techniques in their arsenal, many humans have become successful and renowned demon slayers.

