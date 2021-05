BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) — A desire to reach lostness in Warren County has sparked a church replant that plans to be creative in how it ministers in the community. Scottsville Road Baptist Church, which has dwindled to about 15 members in recent years, is now functioning as Living Hope-Scottsville Road. Renovation is underway on the church building located beside the associational office but, until that is completed, the church is gathering at Living Hope Baptist Church's student building. It’s expected to move to the renovated facility the second Sunday in September.