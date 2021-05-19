Don't Be Ridiculous, Randy Moss is Unrivaled as a Deep Threat

The Raiders do things their way. That’s how it’s always been—for good and ill. Stubbornness is what has set the franchise apart, including when then-owner Al Davis broke numerous pro football barriers—Tom Flores became the NFL’s second Latino head coach in 1979, Art Shell became the NFL’s first Black head coach in 1989, and Amy Trask became the NFL’s first female chief executive in 1997. That same mindset, though, has also led to some questionable draft choices—hello, Fabian Washington and Darrius Heyward-Bey, among other picks. Davis was a football genius who deeply cared about winning his way, with an unyielding mentality best epitomized by his most famous three words: Just win, baby.