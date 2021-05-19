newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Don't Be Ridiculous, Randy Moss is Unrivaled as a Deep Threat

By Bo Mitchell
zonecoverage.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has empowered folks to deliver hot takes to a global audience with unprecedented velocity. Anyone with an account that, you know, hasn’t been suspended for spreading lies that pose a threat to democracy and/or thousands of lives can shoot an opinion through the internets or troll the masses and instantaneously garner a reaction: the more outrageous the statement, the more intense the fallout. As anyone reading this is well aware, Political Twitter is the most frequent cesspool for this form of chicanery. However, NFL Twitter is also a hotbed for such shenanigans.

zonecoverage.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Terrell Owens
Person
James Lofton
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Tyreek Hill#Minnesotans#Pff Anthony#Cliff Branch#Nfl Twitter#Steelers#Roll Hall Of Fame#Ravens#Political Twitter#Espn#Deep Threats#Heck#Deep Touchdown Receptions#Nfl History#Unprecedented Velocity#Throwing Shade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

NFL schedule 2021: Tom Brady ready to put his record in season-openers to the test; here's a look back

Among his other records, Tom Brady has the dubious distinction of appearing in a record four NFL season-openers. Brady, fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl win, is slated to make his fifth season-opening start when the league kicks off its 102nd season on Thursday, Sept. 9. This will be his first of such games as a member of the Buccaneers, who are slated to become the first defending champion in the salary-cap era to bring back each of their 22 starters.
NFLvgr.com

Madden 21 Ultimate Legends Group 14 Adds Upgraded Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork Cards

The latest Madden 21 Ultimate Legends Group features several Hall of Fame players ready to boost MUT rosters. Leading the way is a man who holds quite a few records in NFL history, wide receiver Randy Moss. He’s joined by former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Charles Woodson. In addition, there’s a limited card which features a four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

NBC Racing Analyst Randy Moss Joins Writers' Room

If you've tuned into a major national racing broadcast in the past two decades, there's a good chance you saw and heard Randy Moss. The longtime ESPN horse racing analyst joined NBC in 2011 and has been providing the knowledgeable racetracker's perspective for wide audiences during the network's highly acclaimed coverage ever since. Wednesday, Moss joined the TDN Writers' Room presented by Keeneland to offer his thoughts and opinions on this week's GI Kentucky Derby. Calling in via Zoom live from the Churchill backstretch as the Green Group Guest of the Week, Moss, creator of the revolutionary Moss Pace Figures also discussed the future of data for horseplayers as well as his broadcasting approach.
NFLtwinspires.com

The most traded players in NFL history

Player trades in the NFL are much less common than in other major professional sports, because signing bonuses have an impact on the salary cap, but they still happen from time to time. It’s quite rare, however, for a player to be dealt more than once during their career. Let’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Raiders Speculation

A Sunday morning report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler connected a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders, much to the surprise of NFL fans. As the 37-year-old’s frustrations the Green Bay Packers continue to grow, it’s possible that Jon Gruden could become the top suitor for the 2020 MVP.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan says Nick Bosa’s return is ‘huge’ for 49ers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expects to get defensive end Nick Bosa back in the lineup this season. The young pass rusher missed most of last season, his second in the NFL, after suffering a torn ACL during Week 2. It wasn't the only injury the team endured in 2020, but it may have been one of the most impactful — at least, on defense.
NFLBleacher Report

Steelers' Najee Harris 'Very Similar' to a Young Le'Veon Bell, NFL Exec Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers focused on their offense in the draft, using their first four picks to select players on that side of the ball, and one NFL executive thinks their first-round selection is bound to bring back memories of the past. An anonymous executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that...
NFLPewter Report

Behind Enemy Lines: Saints Tried To Trade Up For CB, Panthers Hire Morgan

Behind Enemy Lines is a weekly look at Tampa Bay’s NFC South foes every week. Let’s spy on the Bucs’ division rivals, shall we?. • The Atlanta Falcons nabbed tight end Kyle Pitts with the overall No. 4 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, but they clearly had options. In a video released on the team website, general manager Terry Fontenot takes a call as the Falcons are on the clock and the team trying to move up is believed to have been the Detroit Lions.
NFLBleacher Report

The Most Overrated NFL Teams Heading into the 2021 Season

Don't believe all the hype. With a full offseason to make significant roster changes, some NFL teams won't play up to expectations. Although new acquisitions can improve a squad's 2021 outlook, other factors can offset progress in the upcoming campaign. Perhaps those additions need time to jell, a top coordinator left for another position or a disgruntled player wants to go elsewhere.
NFLNBC Sports

Najee Harris starting back at step one in transition to NFL

Running back Najee Harris had enough success at Alabama to make himself a first-round pick this year, but the Steelers rookie knows that his past exploits won’t matter much. Harris spent the weekend at Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp and told the media that he’s started learning lessons about life in the pros. One was that the people watching practice were reporters rather than boosters and the other was that the change in competition means he will be rebuilding his game from the ground up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has 2-Word Message For Tyreek Hill

D.K. Metcalf’s performance in the 100-meter dash at the USA Track & Field Golden Games this afternoon caught the eye of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. Metcalf ran an official 10.36 in the event, which left him in last place but is also incredibly impressive for a 230-pound man who is not a full-time track and field athlete. Both Mahomes and Hill gave props to the freakish wide receiver, with Mahomes calling Metcalf’s time “crazy” and Hill opting for “scary.”
NFLThe Ringer

The Raiders Remain the NFL’s True Galaxy-Brain Franchise

The Raiders do things their way. That’s how it’s always been—for good and ill. Stubbornness is what has set the franchise apart, including when then-owner Al Davis broke numerous pro football barriers—Tom Flores became the NFL’s second Latino head coach in 1979, Art Shell became the NFL’s first Black head coach in 1989, and Amy Trask became the NFL’s first female chief executive in 1997. That same mindset, though, has also led to some questionable draft choices—hello, Fabian Washington and Darrius Heyward-Bey, among other picks. Davis was a football genius who deeply cared about winning his way, with an unyielding mentality best epitomized by his most famous three words: Just win, baby.
NFLUSA Today

Way-too-early 49ers win-loss predictions for their 17-game schedule

The NFL on Wednesday released every team’s 17-game schedule for the 2021 regular season. With the San Francisco 49ers schedule finally available, it’s worth examining the matchups heading the roster’s way. Coming off a disappointing 6-10 season, head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to rekindle his success from 2019, but will have to maneuver a unique set of circumstances in his fifth year at the helm of the franchise.
NFLraidersbeat.com

“Real Possibility” Aaron Rodgers Could Be Headed to the AFC West (But Not to Join the Raiders)

Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player and he could soon be headed to the AFC West. Less than two weeks ago, Rodgers leaked a message through his representatives that he would prefer to be traded to one of three teams: Las Vegas, Denver, or San Francisco. The 49ers reportedly made a trade push for Rodgers, but were declined. San Francisco then went all-in on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third pick in the draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jon Gruden Sends Clear Message About QB Derek Carr

Despite a number of different options available to him in recent years, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has stuck with longtime starter Derek Carr at quarterback. And he’s making it clear just how much trust he has in Carr to get the job done. In a recent interview...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Reacts To Team Drafting Najee Harris

With the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers landed the top running back in this year’s class. Filling a much-needed position in the backfield, fans of Steeler nation were thrilled by the selection of former Alabama superstar Najee Harris. That excitement...