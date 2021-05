Whenever I make a seven-hour trip to my hometown, one of my first stops is at Grub's Drive-In for a double shamrock burger. It is four patties of wonderful. The only thing I have found similar to a shamrock is a 4x4 at In-N-Out burger. The first time I tried In-N-Out in Los Angeles, it took me back to my childhood and is usually the first stop if I am in Salt Lake City, Southern Utah, or head to Las Vegas for a weekend. Some people get really excited for a packed itinerary on vacation, I'm usually more concerned about where I'm going to eat.