Farm Bureau Insurance To Support Kitchen Farms After Fire

By Kevin Hodge
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsik1_0a56nljy00

Kitchen Farms, a four-generation farm located in Elmira, is a huge supplier of potatoes for the region.

While everyone was able to get out of the area safely during the fire on Monday, the warehouse buildings were a total loss.

According to the Mancelona Chamber of Commerce, owner Sarah Kitchen said half of the potato crop was in the ground and the other half were seeds burnt in the fire.

Farm Bureau Insurance says they will support the farm with all the help they need and so will those in the community.

“I have all the confidence in the world and Farm Bureau Insurance has all the confidence in the world the potatoes that the Kitchen family has planted are going to be harvested, going to be shipped, and going to be put into commerce with no problem at all,” said Kevin Robson, Marketing Manager for Farm Bureau Insurance.

Kitchen Farms says they’ll be operating fully for the 2022 crop year.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
