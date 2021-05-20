newsbreak-logo
Toole County, MT

Athlete of the Week

By Wendy Nielsen
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 13 hours ago
KSEN/K96—Bozeman Trophy athletes of the week are both North Toole County/Sunburst Refiners who were outstanding-plus at last weeks' 10c district track and field meet. Male athlete of the week honors go to senior Jaden Koon who had to make some hard choices this week. Do I finish up play at the state golf meet which he qualified for, or do I leave the tournament and head for the class c divisional track meet in which he qualified in three events. Koon not only qualified but won all three of those events at last week's district. First placed in the grueling 800m, 1600m and the 3200 meter. He also set a personal best mark in all three races which were run on the same day. Jaden, who was also an athlete of the week in x-country last fall and a top-notch football player, chose the divisional track meet and was in Great Falls competing wed.

Golfing Under Our Big Sky

There'll be a Conrad Men's Golf meeting tonight (Wednesday) "teeing off" at 6 o'clock SHARP over at the clubhouse. Conrad golfers are getting fired up for league which will get underway one week from today, NEXT Wednesday, the 19th.Down in Fairfield, a men's league along with sign up is also set for 6 o'clock this evening. Keep it on the green...
Want 2 Play Northern B Divisional Golf?

Here comes your real opportunity. Anyone who's interesting in playing in the University Of Montana Grizzly Athletic Association Golf Tournament next Wednesday, the 12th, in Cut Bank, should contact the course or Josh Larson at 391 7056. BTW, our Golf Spot" program kicks off for another season THIS weekend on KSEN, & K 96 FM.
The Boys (Pee Wee) Of Summer

Sunburst Pee Wee baseball practice is THIS Monday night at 6 o'clock SHARP. Adult volunteers are AWAYS appreciated & welcomed. The Pee Wee baseball game in Sunburst is set for this Tuesday evening at 6, also. I know that the kids would sure love to have some fans on hand to cheer them on during Tuesday nights game...PLAY BALL!