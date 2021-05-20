Hoornstra: MLB’s injured list is becoming a popular place

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran slugger discussed his move in a series of tweets Monday:. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game. While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart. While everyone in the big leagues wants to compete every day, I understand roles do change and that is something I’ve accepted for the past couple of years.