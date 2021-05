One of baseball’s biggest pandemic-era questions was answered on Tuesday night: Are fans still going to have the same hatred for the Astros?. Leading up until the postponement of the 2020 MLB season last spring, the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal had been the biggest story in the sport for months (probably even the biggest story in sports). The delay and subsequent empty-stadium season led people to wonder if the disgust for Houston would be the same whenever fans were allowed back into ballparks. The answer, at least in the Bronx, was yes.