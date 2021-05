ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Concerts are making a comeback to Albuquerque in 2021 at Isleta Amphitheater, according to their website. Several concerts that were scheduled in 2020 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and several have been rescheduled for this summer. The Back Street Boys rescheduled their tour date to 2022. Maroon 5 is slated for this year on Aug. 14 with special guest Meghan Trainor, and more.