10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elisa Pugliese

In Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life, which was released Tuesday, Margulies does write about her experiences on ER and The Good Wife. But the actress says her memoir aims to “convey my journey and how my reactions to every situation is how I managed to get to where I am...It’s almost like I got to shed this skin onto these pages and walk away feeling refreshed and renewed.” Margulies adds: “When I first had my meeting with Ballantine Books and Random a, I remember when they read the first draft they said, ‘Oh, there are no stories in here about what it was like to win an Emmy.’ And I said, “Guys, you’ve got the wrong girl. I’m never gonna write about that.' Someone else can write about watching me win an Emmy, but it doesn’t interest me because it’s a fleeting moment that means nothing in the big picture. So I’ll never write about that.”