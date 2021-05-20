newsbreak-logo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elisa Pugliese

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
Cover picture for the articleElisa Pugliese, also known as Elle Key, has been in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years. While she’s accomplished some great things during her career, her personal life is what she has become most famous for. In 2018, Elisa’s name was all over the internet after her marriage to Keegan Michael Key. The couple had been engaged for less than a year, but they were ready to make a lifelong commitment to each other. While being Mrs. Key may be what she’s best known for, it certainly isn’t the only thing that Elisa has to offer. She is a very talented and hardworking person, and she hopes to be able to share more of that with the world. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Elisa Pugliese.

