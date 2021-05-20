Bold new direction at Magic Theatre, Golden Thread
Sean San José, the Magic Theatre's new artistic director, is all about community. As he takes the helm of the nationally respected San Francisco theater — which, since its creation by the late University of California, Berkeley graduate student John Lion in Berkeley in 1967, has welcomed such playwrights as Sam Shepard, Jessica Hagedorn and more, devoting itself almost entirely to world premieres — we can expect, as San José says, "a hub of activity reflective of our Bay."