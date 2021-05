There have been 1,789 positive cases of the coronavirus among both students and staff within the Killeen Independent School District since March 2020, as of Saturday. At the elementary level, 385 students and 456 staff have tested positive. At KISD middle schools, 232 students and 146 staff have tested positive, and 288 students and 153 staff have tested positive at high schools, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.