newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Las Vegas, NV

NLVPD seek possible victims of sexual assault suspect

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499Uml_0a56hdSu00

North Las Vegas Police Department Detectives are reaching out to the public to help find possible victims of an accused sexual predator.

On May 19 officers from NLVPD arrested 24-year-old Jesse Huerta, who is accused of two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic battery by strangulation, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and coercion by force.

Officers say they were informed by the victim that Huerta had parked in front of her work and when she came out, he forced her into his car by telling her that he would kill her and her family if she did not comply.

Police say the victim was then sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled to the point of losing consciousness.

Further investigation revealed Huerta was previously arrested for similar charges in the past by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Due to Huerta's course of conduct from past arrests and the level of violence used, investigators say they have reason to believe there are other victims.

NLVPD is searching for possible victims and asking them to come forward. Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Child Abuse#Convicted Felon#Sexual Assault#Police Violence#Child Sexual Abuse#The Assault#Sexual Violence#Suspect#Robbery#Detectives#Investigators#Arrests#Commit#Strangulation#Conduct#Domestic Battery#Losing Consciousness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Suspect in toddler’s death to be quarantined for 2 weeks

The man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson will be quarantined for two weeks and did not appear in court Monday for a hearing on the murder charge. Terrell Rhodes will remain at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail, Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Hearing for Las Vegas man accused of killing toddler delayed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The arraignment for new charges for a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son has been postponed. KLAS-TV reports that 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes, who is already charged with murder, was due to appear in court Monday. The new counts included resisting a public...
Henderson, NVreviewjournal.com

Coroner IDs man killed in suspected DUI crash in Henderson

A 63-year-old man who was killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday night in Henderson has been identified. Gurinder Singh died of blunt force injuries caused by a motor vehicle collision, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death an accident. The crash happened about 11:45 p.m....
Las Vegas, NVaudacy.com

Sheriff: Missing child case didn't qualify as an Amber Alert

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The case of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson is raising questions about why an Amber Alert wasn't sent out in his disappearance. Amari went missing from his apartment near Paradise and Twain on Wednesday, May 5th. His body wasn't found until a week later, near the place where he was last seen. Terrell Rhodes, the boyfriend of Amari's mother, has been charged in the boy's death.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Family of slain toddler Amari Nicholson speaks — WATCH LIVE

Relatives of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson are speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon near where the toddler’s body was found last week. Representatives with Nevada Child Seekers are also expected to attend. Police announced last Wednesday that his body had been found. The man accused of killing Amari did not...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas man charged with embezzling $105K from painting contractor

A Las Vegas bookkeeper has been charged with carrying out a six-figure embezzlement from a Las Vegas Valley construction company through a direct deposit scheme, according to police and court records. Brian Carty, 50, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on felony charges of theft of...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Man dies after motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was critically hurt and later died after he was in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. May 13 in a roundabout on W. Flamingo Road and Granite Ridge Drive, near The Ridges community.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Police shut down I-15 northbound near Cheyenne for suspicious package investigation

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating a suspicious package on the freeway Monday afternoon, shutting it down to traffic. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield confirmed that they were assisting Nevada Highway Patrol on a suspicious package call near I-15 northbound and Cheyenne Avenue. Hadfield said they were called to assist with the ARMOR unity around 10:53 a.m.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Neglect report dismissed months before boy found dead, records show

Eleven months before 2-year-old Amari Nicholson was found dead, the Clark County Division of Child and Family Services investigated a child neglect allegation at his home, but the child was deemed safe, agency records show. The agency, which on June 10 received a report alleging neglect, closed its investigation a...
North Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

1 dead in North Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver of a vehicle was killed on Sunday evening when their car crashed into a pole, police said. North Las Vegas police responded to the crash about 5 p.m. on May 16 at Lake Mead Boulevard and 5th Street. No one else was injured, police...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas casino player’s card, cameras tie man to murder case

Security cameras from several businesses helped Las Vegas police identify a murder suspect arrested last week after he was seen playing video poker minutes before the shooting. Deandre Gathrite, 32, was arrested May 6 on a warrant and charged with one count of murder, according to jail and court records.