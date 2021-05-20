newsbreak-logo
Acadiana Workforce Solutions hosts "Opportunity Event"

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQ8Wp_0a56hRp400

Acadiana Workforce Solutions hosted an “Opportunity Event” on Wednesday at the Dupuis Recreation Center in Brown Memorial Park.

Residents receiving unemployment benefits were are able to receive financial assistance from Acadiana Workforce Solutions to enroll in more than 100 approved training courses.

Accepted courses include CDL, Scaffolding, Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Nursing, Welding, Power Lineman, Medical Billing & Coding, and much more.

They were also able to receive assistance with finding a job, building a resume, obtaining a HiSET, summer work for the youth and on-the-job training.

