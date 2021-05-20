newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

The drought's assault on California's $50B farm industry

BayInsider
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing number of drought stricken California farmers are making the painful decision not to plant as much or anything at all for fear of losing it all. It costs a lot of money to put seeds or seedlings into the ground.

www.ktvu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Losing It#California Drought#California Farmers#Assault#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateEast Bay Times

COVID: California says this county’s vaccine rate is low. But it blamed officials there for vaccine gaps in Italy

Rural Lassen County — home to roughly 30,000 Californians — sprawls east of Redding and north of the Plumas National Forest against the Nevada state line. So the county’s director of health and social services was more than a little surprised when state officials sent an email asking for her COVID-19 plans to vaccinate the people of Tivoli, Italy.
Sacramento, CAPine Tree

Governor Newsom Presents $100 Billion California Comeback Plan

Sacramento, CA…California Governor Gavin Newsom presented his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history. The Governor’s Plan outlines comprehensive strategies and major investments in key areas so that California can come roaring back from the pandemic. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit...
California StateBayInsider

California businesses wait for mask guidelines from state

Thursday the CDC revised its recommendations, saying fully vaccinated people could resume most indoor and outdoor activities without a mask or physical distancing. However, without any updates from the state of California, many people, and businesses, are unsure what to do. KTVU's Greg Liggins reports.
California Statekion546.com

California to maintain mask mandate until June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health confirmed in a media call Monday morning that it will keep its current mask mandate in place for several more weeks. According to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state will move to align with CDC guidelines on...
California StateDaily Breeze

There’s no denying the reality of the California exodus

SACRAMENTO – From a real-world perspective, last week’s news from the California Department of Finance isn’t really a big deal. The state’s population, which has for years been inching ever so slowly toward the 40-million mark, actually dipped by 182,083 people last year. It won’t mean anything for the budget, public policy or our individual lives.
California Stateabc10.com

US Drought Monitor shows intensifying drought in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions intensified in parts of California over the past week. The monitor's weekly update Thursday shows areas of exceptional drought have expanded in the southern and eastern Sierra Nevada in response to poor snowpack conditions. The southern Sierra only has 3% of average snowpack for this time of year. Exceptional is the worst level. Most of the rest of California is in the extreme or severe categories, while small sections of the far north coast and the two southernmost counties are in moderate drought.
California Statekvpr.org

Journalist Steven Greenhut On California's Drought Emergency Declaration

San Joaquin Valley Leaders Call For Immediate Statewide Emergency Drought Declaration. A coalition of San Joaquin Valley leaders, legislators and farmers came together Friday to declare a regional drought emergency for Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties. They spoke at Harlan Ranch in Clovis. Behind the speakers, fallowed trees were heaped in piles of dried wood.
California StateHalf Moon Bay Review

Drought will change life in California without larger effort

This won’t be the year that we turn on the faucet in our homes and find that nothing comes out. But it may be the year we contemplate that day. If that sounds hyperbolic, consider the machinations of various local, state and national agencies in the weeks before the long, hot and very dry summer:
California Stategoldrushcam.com

As West Faces Drought, Attorney General Bonta Calls on Army Corps to Respect California's Authority to Protect State Waters

May 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of six states and the California State Water Resources Control Board in calling on the. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) to respect state authority under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act to approve, impose conditions on, or deny certification for federally permitted projects that may result in discharges into waters of the United States. In their letter, the attorneys general expressed concern over the Army Corps’ recent decisions excluding state water quality certification conditions or finding that states have waived their authority to review and certify Nationwide Permits proposed for reissuance. As a result, states, including California, will be forced to adopt individual water quality certifications for dischargers, to the detriment of water quality and at significant cost to the states and their taxpayers.
California Statefruitgrowersnews.com

California expands drought emergency to several more counties

California expands drought emergency to several more counties. On May 11, California Gov. Gavin Newsom significantly expanded his April 21 drought emergency proclamation to include the Klamath River, the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake Watershed counties, where accelerated action is needed to protect public health, safety and the environment.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

After an exceptionally dry spring, officials in California have announced that at least a third of the state is now experiencing a drought emergency. “With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” California governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment, and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up...