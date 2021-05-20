‘RHONY’ Season 13 Episode 3 Recap: May 18

Often our shadow work wasn’t once spotted in the graveyard of painful experiences rather dressed in a snazzy red suit patchworked into the brighter memory of one’s first day of work. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Session” is quite similar to a time traveler in this way, allowing us to drift between the before and the after. Mitch gives out a landscaping magazine to each person sitting around the table; he’s, of course, at the head, excitedly turning it around to show a photo of the now-divorced pair stretched across the cover with greenery from a backyard they’ve created. “Hold on a second,” he muses. “Did they make my eyebrows look bigger?” A flimsy detail protested by Zoey’s therapist as we’re zapped back to the after; the year where the rain hits the dimly lit room’s window, the year where her father’s dead, and the year where Max is about to move a few hundred miles away. It’s an exercise, recounting her initial touchings with loss, that is. Perhaps we’re too reminded of the hole Mitch left as he tenderly hands Zoey a paper lunch bag reminiscent of her first day of school; there is a rollup nestled inside poking against some other childlike food item.