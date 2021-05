At 76 years old, Danny DeVito is an indisputable icon. With a career spanning five decades, chances are, you’ve fallen in love with at least one of his many legendary characters. And at this point in his career, he’s so beloved that everything he does becomes an instant meme. Looking back on some of his most famous roles has us wondering the truth about Danny DeVito’s height. There are mixed reports about how tall he is, so what other things don’t we know about him? Here’s the scoop on Danny DeVito’s height, net worth, family, and more.