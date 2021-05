LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Monday announced that 55% of Michiganders have received their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement marks the first step of the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan, which would enable in-person work to resume across all employment sectors on May 24. Governor Whitmer released a video on social media congratulating Michiganders for achieving this important step and encouraged others to get vaccinated to help us get back to normal.