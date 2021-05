From what gear you need to where to find courts to which leagues to join, we put together a beginner’s guide to playing the rapidly growing sport of pickleball in Denver. If you’ve recently seen two or four people batting around what looks like a whiffle ball on what looks like a miniature tennis court using what look like beach paddles, what you’ve actually witnessed is the fastest-growing sport in America: pickleball. Participation shot up 21.3 percent from 2019 to 2020, and Denver is no exception to that trend.