Graduation is coming up, which calls for celebrations. The Camanche-DeWitt Coalition would like to remind residents of Clinton County’s Social Host Ordinance. It is illegal to host underage drinking parties and to provide alcohol to people under age 21. Clinton County passed a social host ordinance in February 2013, which prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages by people under age 21 at gatherings where adults knowingly allow or permit the underage people to drink alcoholic beverages on property they own or control.