Texas executes inmate who killed his great aunt in 1999

By JUAN A. LOZANO, MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press
Derrick
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas man convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt more than two decades ago was executed Wednesday evening, despite requests from some of the victim’s family to spare his life. Quintin Jones received the lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the...

www.thederrick.com
