‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Kaleh Expecting A Baby?

Brett Young and his wife Taylor are expecting their second child, another little girl, this summer. And while she’s still too young to fully grasp what’s about to happen, Brett feels like his daughter Presley is naturally entering a stage in life where she’s going to be ready to have another little human in the house. “Presley is 18 months right now, and it is the most we’ve seen her change day to day, this age,” says Brett. “I feel like she wakes up from a nap and her hair is longer or she’s learned a new word in her sleep.”