'Seeking Sister Wife' Kaleh Expecting A Baby?

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Looks like Kaleh is moving on from Jarod and Vanessa Clark. The former Seeking Sister Wife cast member is expecting her first child. She shared the news in her Instagram stories earlier today. The self-proclaimed yogi is seen holding her expanding belly. Later in the story, she thanks all of her supporters and new followers for their continued support. She is also wearing a very large ring though no details are known who the father is or if she is engaged.

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

