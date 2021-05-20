Northwest Notes: Lillard, Deck, Mitchell, SGA
Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard hopes to eventually lead the team that drafted him to a title, writes Jason Quick of The Athletic. In an interesting bit of trivia, Quick adds that Lillard has gone above and beyond in researching what it takes to do this. He has spoken with championship-winning players (including his new teammate Norman Powell, who won with the Raptors in 2019) and coaches with the goal of integrating their wisdom into his title quest.www.hoopsrumors.com