Northwest Notes: Lillard, Deck, Mitchell, SGA

Portland Trail Blazers (40-29) vs Utah Jazz (50-19) The Portland Trail Blazers leave Oregon off the back of a 3-0 homestand. The final three games of the season will be the season’s biggest challenge facing three of the west’s top four teams, two of which have extra incentive to see the Blazers in the play-in tournament and the Los Angeles Lakers in sixth. The undermanned Jazz lost a close one to their potential first round opponent the Golden State Warriors on Monday night and will again be without starting backcourt Mike Conley Jr. and Donovan Mitchell against the Blazers.