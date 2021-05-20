newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Northwest Notes: Lillard, Deck, Mitchell, SGA

By Alex Kirschenbaum
hoopsrumors.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTrail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard hopes to eventually lead the team that drafted him to a title, writes Jason Quick of The Athletic. In an interesting bit of trivia, Quick adds that Lillard has gone above and beyond in researching what it takes to do this. He has spoken with championship-winning players (including his new teammate Norman Powell, who won with the Raptors in 2019) and coaches with the goal of integrating their wisdom into his title quest.

www.hoopsrumors.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Gabriel Deck
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Sga#Blazers#Oklahoma City#Lillard Deck#El Gaucho#The Northwest Division#Team Argentina#Oklahoman#The Western Conference#The Salt Lake Tribune#Pacers#Canadian#Athletic#Trail Blazers All Star#Sga#Point Guard#Broadway#Tweets Joe Mussatto#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Donovan Mitchell ruled out until the playoffs

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out of the Utah Jazz’s final 3 regular season games and will not travel with the team for its road trip. He’ll be re-evaluated prior to the playoffs. 4 days ago – via Twitter tribjazz. Eric Walden: Quin Snyder said that Donovan Mitchell...
NBAInsideHoops

If Donovan Mitchell makes All-NBA Team, Jazz contract goes way up

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz are having a fantastic season. The team has their eye on the Finals, and it’s a realistic vision. In terms of what Mitchell’s personal success may mean to each side’s wallets, here’s the Salt Lake Tribune:. This week, the collective decisions of 100 NBA media...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Warriors host Jazz, look to close in on play-in berth

In the closing stretch of their quest for their first Western Conference title in 23 years, the Utah Jazz will hit the road for a clash with the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. It will be a meeting of teams on a roll as the Jazz have won five...
NBABlazer's Edge

Damian Lillard Praises Kevin Durant

On a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard had considerable praise for the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, noting that when Durant is healthy, he is impossible to guard. His answer came after being asked by Patrick about his perfect two-on-two partner. “I think...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell’s return date could prove problematic

Cautious moves could cost the Utah Jazz their continuity come playoff time. The Utah Jazz announced on Friday that Donovan Mitchell will be out at least another week as the two-time NBA All-Star recovers from a sprained right ankle he suffered on April 16 during a home victory versus the Indiana Pacers. He has already missed the past 11 contests and, given this latest update, will be out of action for no fewer than four more.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Rockets

Houston Rockets (16-52, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (39-29, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Houston. He currently ranks fourth in the league averaging 28.6 points per game. The Trail Blazers have gone 20-18 against Western Conference...
NBACovers.com

Jazz vs Warriors Picks: Depleted Utah Backcourt Music to Curry's Ears

The Golden State Warriors kick the tires on their playoff potential and possibly throw a wrench into the battle atop the Western Conference when they host the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Warriors have jumped up to eighth in the West, thanks to a cupcake schedule in recent weeks, but...
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#3605Utah Jazz#3606Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz hope to use the slumping Oklahoma City Thunder as a stepping stone to get back in the win column in Friday’s Western Conference tilt. With both Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley sidelined, the No. 1-ranked Jazz have lost their last two games to the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Thunder have fallen in eight straight appearances, including getting swept in a doubleheader by the Sacramento Kings.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Beat Rockets, Clinch Top-Two Seed In West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Another night, another milestone for the Utah Jazz who clinched a top-two seed in the Western Conference Playoffs with a win over the Houston Rockets 124-116. The Jazz swept their final back-to-back series of the season after beating the Denver Nuggets in Utah on Friday...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz offense finally runs dry without Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley

Midway through what turned out to be a pretty unwatchable third quarter Wednesday night, several Utah Jazz fans tweeted variations of the same theme:. I’ve reached the conclusion that the Jazz play better when they have Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley. Utah’s 105-98 loss to the Blazers in its regular-season...
NBABlazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (40-29) vs Utah Jazz (50-19) The Portland Trail Blazers leave Oregon off the back of a 3-0 homestand. The final three games of the season will be the season’s biggest challenge facing three of the west’s top four teams, two of which have extra incentive to see the Blazers in the play-in tournament and the Los Angeles Lakers in sixth. The undermanned Jazz lost a close one to their potential first round opponent the Golden State Warriors on Monday night and will again be without starting backcourt Mike Conley Jr. and Donovan Mitchell against the Blazers.
NBANBA

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) to miss Utah's final 3 regular-season games

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will miss the final three games of the regular season with the sprained right ankle that has sidelined him since mid-April, the team announced Tuesday. Mitchell will have missed 16 games with the injury, which he suffered in Utah’s victory over Indiana on April 16....
NBANBC Sports

Mitchell, Conley out for possible Dubs-Jazz playoff preview

Of the four games remaining on the Warriors' regular-season schedule, certain contests can reasonably be expected to be more difficult than others. While it would be extremely unwise for Golden State to overlook its final two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, the back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns projects to be a more daunting task.
NBARotowire

DraftKings NBA: Monday Picks

IND (-6.5) vs. CLE, O/U: 229.5. The WAS-ATL matchup will be a popular target and rightfully so, as the Wizards are without Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook still has motivation to win. I'd expect most lineups to have multiple pieces from the Washington side while Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are appealing options for game stacks.
NBAGazette

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.