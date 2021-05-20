Gruenwald named to C-USA All-Academic Team

DALLAS — UTSA's Ingeborg Gruenwald has been named to the Conference USA Track & Field All-Academic Team, the league office announced Wednesday. Gruenwald was one of 11 student-athletes chosen to the women's team in a vote by the conference's academic advisers. She is UTSA's 16th overall selection for the squad and the Roadrunners now have placed at least one student-athlete on the C-USA Track & Field All-Academic Team each year since joining the league in 2013-14. There was no team selected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.