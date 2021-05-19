Bats keep Concordia's NAIA World Series hopes alive in Bellevue Regional
Like it has all season, Concordia was able to ride its offense in a 13-8 win against Bellevue to stay alive in the NAIA Bellevue baseball regional Wednesday in Omaha. The No. 19 Bulldogs cranked out 14 hits, including three apiece from Keaton Candor and Jesse Garcia. Candor knocked in four runs as Concordia used a couple of big innings — five runs in the third and four in the eighth — to force a winner-take-all game.journalstar.com