Rantz: Seattle Public Health says masks for vaccinated but also heroin needles for anyone

Public Health-Seattle & King County are undercutting what’s in the best interest of your health and safety. It may just be the most backward agency in the country. Public health officials appear ready to implement an indoor mask mandate for the fully vaccinated. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan confirms Public Health is about to issue some new guidance. Even though public health officials say the vaccine offers tremendous protection against COVID and there’s little reason to have a mask on when vaccinated, Public Health is ignoring the science. They’re pursuing the very anti-vaccine posture they previously condemned.