Chad: Season Two Renewal Announced for TBS Comedy Series

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: The competition for the eight spots for best comedy series is not as deep as we've seen the last few years. The only former nominee from last year's Emmys that's up for consideration is Netflix's "The Kominsky Method" for its third and final season. That leaves openings for multiple freshman series to enter the mix. At the top of the pyramid is Apple TV Plus' "Ted Lasso," which has only netted a win from the Critics Choice Awards thus far due to the leftover steamroller of "Schitt's Creek" at the Globes and SAG Awards. Even with that, it's the favorite in this space, with its challenger being HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant," which won the DGA award for Susanna Fogel for the episode, "In Case of Emergency." It'll be interesting to see how the two are divided with love by the Television Academy when going down the line in their respective races.