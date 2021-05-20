newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Watch Now: Fans cheer Wednesday sprints with eyes on future of horse racing in Lincoln

By Luna Stephens
Lincoln Journal Star
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stakes weren't all that high for Wednesday’s live races in Lincoln. Yet the 1-furlong sprints at Lincoln Race Course gave fans a chance to look to the future. Soon, a $220 million casino and hotel complex will begin to rise in southwest Lincoln, with gambling proceeds expected to help facilitate live races that could grow from Wednesday's seconds-long dashes to full fields running for 100 days.

journalstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Denton, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#Horses#Race Track#He Got Game#The Game Awards#Lincoln Race Course#Chared#Bumpy Game#Nebraskans#The Warhorse Casino#Nebraska Horse Racing#Horse Racing Enthusiasts#Live Racing#Nebraska Racing#Horse Barns#Live Races#Jockey Mike Luark#Running#Simulcast Wagering#Southwest Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska Statefloracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska to Televise 2021 State Track Championships

LINCOLN, NE — News Channel Nebraska announced today that the TV network will televise the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Track Championships. News Channel Nebraska (NCN), through a partnership with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and the NSAA, will provide live TV coverage of all championship track events on Thursday and Saturday from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Nebraska StateFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

Nebraska-Northwestern finale cancelled

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sunday's Nebraska vs. Northwestern baseball game at Hawks Field has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Northwestern program. The decision to cancel was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants. Fans who purchased tickets for...
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Nebraska Preps Postgame | RecruitLook Lincoln Recap

After a busy week of AAU action at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln, Damon Benning and Jacob Padilla sat down to recap the RecruitLook Lincoln Showcase and hit on a variety of other random topics including the NBA playoffs, shot clocks and more. You can catch the Nebraska Preps...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

WATCH: Finding Talent, Managing Attrition and More for Nebraska

“(Recruiting rankings) matter less and less because half will probably transfer anyway. The money is in the walk on program here. Coach these kids up.”. Last week’s recruiting question prompted plenty of conversation around transfers, finding talent and managing attrition. Zach on Facebook left the comment above, which led the way for a bigger discussion on how exactly the Huskers go about finding their talent. Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith tackles the topic alongside deputy editor Erin Sorensen, discussing the different ways Nebraska seeks talent, how it manages attrition and much more.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Lincoln, NEFremont Tribune

Bergan offense finds its stride against Lincoln Southwest

LINCOLN - Bergan found the offense that eluded the Knights thus far in the postseason. The Knights, aided by five Lincoln Southwest errors, put up 11 runs to stave off elimination from the Class A state tournament Monday in an 11-3 win over the Silverhawks at Haymarket Park. “We were...
Lincoln, NEGrand Island Independent

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-four; White Balls: seventeen, twenty-four) (Month: six; Day: nine; Year: nine) Pick 3. 1-0-0 (one, zero, zero) Pick 5. 07-09-17-30-38 (seven, nine, seventeen, thirty, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $130,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: $201 million. Copyright 2021 The Associated...
Lincoln, NEGrand Island Independent

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-four; White Balls: seventeen, twenty-four) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now: Related Video.
Lincoln, NEruralradio.com

Steckel begins internship with Rural Radio Network

The Rural Radio Network welcomes Taylor, Nebraska, native Whitney Steckel as the 2021 summer intern. Steckel, a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, is majoring in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication and minoring in Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars. Throughout the summer, she’ll be conducting interviews, writing stories and...