Watch Now: Fans cheer Wednesday sprints with eyes on future of horse racing in Lincoln
The stakes weren't all that high for Wednesday’s live races in Lincoln. Yet the 1-furlong sprints at Lincoln Race Course gave fans a chance to look to the future. Soon, a $220 million casino and hotel complex will begin to rise in southwest Lincoln, with gambling proceeds expected to help facilitate live races that could grow from Wednesday's seconds-long dashes to full fields running for 100 days.journalstar.com