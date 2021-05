Maxi Kleber ended up with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT) with six rebounds, two assists, and one block over 21 minutes as the Mavericks defeated the Warriors 133-105 on Tuesday. Kleber was one of six Mavericks to score in the double figures but no one other than Luka Doncic put up over 13 points in the blowout. Kleber, Dwight Powell, and Willie Cauley-Stein should all continue to see an uptick in minutes for as long as Kristaps Porzingis is out. None of them have much streaming appeal in the fantasy playoffs, though.