Canucks' Braden Holtby: Ugly finish to season

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. "I think everybody looked really good to be honest," Matthews said. "Some guys (Ben Hutton, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall) hadn't played in a while, and it's hard to shake off the rust sometimes, but I thought everybody that came in really looked good and helped us win. I think it's just maturity now with us. Guys step in and find a role and execute really well. No matter where guys are playing in the lineup, up or down, it's about coming in and doing a job for the team."