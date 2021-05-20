newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canucks' Braden Holtby: Ugly finish to season

CBS Sports
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHoltby allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 loss to Calgary in Wednesday's season finale. Holtby was pretty much hung out to dry by his teammates, who trailed 3-0 through 20 minutes and 4-0 early in the second period. It was Holtby's second straight start allowing six goals, and the 31-year-old was torched for 25 goals with a miserable .839 save percentage over his final five starts. The longtime Washington starter went 7-11-3 in his first season with Vancouver, posting a 3.67 GAA and .889 save percentage in 21 appearances.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braden Holtby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Vancouver#Out For Season#Final Season#Season Finale#Dry Season#Calgary#Percentage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLthefreepress.ca

Matthews scores No. 36, Leafs down struggling Vancouver Canucks 4-1

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night. The 23-year-old sniper hit the 60-point mark for a fifth straight season since getting picked first overall at the 2016 draft, and would be on pace to score 64 goals in an 82-game season.
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: AHL affiliate is officially relocating to Abbotsford next season

LAVAL, QC - MARCH 09: Carter Bancks #34 of the Utica Comets skates the puck against the Laval Rocket during the AHL game at Place Bell on March 9, 2019 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The Laval Rocket defeated the The Utica Comets 5-3. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) The Vancouver...
NHLchatnewstoday.ca

Edmonton Oilers clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid had four points and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Oilers captain had two goal and two assists and Jesse Puljujarvi had one of each. Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored for Edmonton (31-17-2), and Leon Draisaitl notched a pair of assists.
NHLSpringfield News Sun

McDavid help Oilers beat Canucks 5-3 to clinch playoff spot

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.
NHLwcn247.com

Flames, Canucks play out season amid playoff backdrop

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The pandemic played havoc with the NHL season. In another bizarre twist, Calgary and Vancouver will play each other three times next week while every other team in the league is either squaring off in the playoffs or is already done for the year. Neither the Flames nor the Canucks made the playoffs. The results of their three games will only matter in ranking the entry draft lottery. Calgary forward Milan Lucic says it will be weird to play meaningless games during the NHL's postseason.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canucks: Here's their Seattle Kraken expansion draft list

It’s official: the Seattle Kraken are all paid up and have been welcomed into the NHL’s fold. The National Hockey League’s 32nd team will debut next fall. Friday the team wired the final instalment of its US$650 million expansion fee to the league. And because they’re all paid up, they...
NHLNHL

Matthews scores 36th in Maple Leafs win against Canucks

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. "I think everybody looked really good to be honest," Matthews said. "Some guys (Ben Hutton, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall) hadn't played in a while, and it's hard to shake off the rust sometimes, but I thought everybody that came in really looked good and helped us win. I think it's just maturity now with us. Guys step in and find a role and execute really well. No matter where guys are playing in the lineup, up or down, it's about coming in and doing a job for the team."
NHLcanucksarmy.com

CanucksArmy Postgame: Canucks lose 4-1 but Kole Lind played!

The Vancouver Canucks were back in action for the second of their back-to-back games on Wednesday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs played the night before as well so both teams were coming into the game with limited rest. The problem is that only one of these teams had a full team COVID-19 outbreak.
NHLNHL

Game Notes: Canucks vs Maple Leafs (8/9)

Tonight's match-up is presented by Toyota. Tonight marks the eighth of nine meetings between Toronto and Vancouver this season: Feb. 4 (7-3 L), Feb. 6 (5-1 L), Feb. 8 (3-1 L), Mar. 4 (3-1 W), Mar. 6 (4-2 W), Apr. 18 (3-2 OTW), Apr. 20 (6-3 W), Apr. 29 (road), May 1 (road).
NHLfantasypros.com

DraftKings NHL DFS Strategy Advice: Thursday (4/29)

Thursday offers us an action-packed 10-game slate, featuring four games with playoff-bound teams looking to keep or elevate their positioning over each other within the division. As the 2020-21 NHL regular season winds down, expect the intensity to pick up and the more talented teams to bury pucks in the back of nets, leading to massive production on all three lines. I’ll be targeting some of the lower-salaried options, including second and third-line skaters, who can provide a safe floor with the potential for huge upside.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Need to Play Some Prospects to End the Season

After losing six of their last seven games and the playoffs all but officially out of reach, the Vancouver Canucks need to play some of their prospects for the remainder of the regular season (eight games). Vancouver now sits 14 points out of the fourth and final playoff spot behind the Montreal Canadiens, and would not only have to essentially win out but would need a million things to go their way to make the playoffs.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Could Look To Convince Kraken to Select Braden Holtby

The Vancouver Canucks have a lot of work to do this offseason. While the contracts for restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will take priority, one of the ways the team will be able to get those players signed and then round out their roster with better depth to compete next season is by shedding salary. Goaltender Braden Holtby will be in that group of players the team might try to move, but the Canucks are hoping another team does them a favor before having to bite the bullet themselves.
NHLNBC Sports

Canucks play seven games in final 10 days of regular season

It’s the last week (and a half) of the regular season that went on 10 days longer than it was scheduled to, due to COVID cancellations as well as a snowstorm in Texas. I want to thank the entire hockey staff including Ryan Dadoun, Corey Abbott, Joey Alfieri, Jeff Alfieri, Anna Dua, Dan Dobish and Gus Katsaros for all their hard work. Also, kudos to McKeens Hockey (Rob Howard) and their outstanding personnel for their weekly Prospects Reports.
NHLCBS Sports

Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Tickles twine Sunday

Hamonic scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames. Hamonic got the Canucks on the board with a second-period tally. He's picked up four of his eight points this season in the last seven games. The veteran defenseman has added 76 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 36 contests overall.
NHLNHL

Pettersson out for season for Canucks with upper-body injury

Center has been sidelined since March, expected to be ready for 2021-22 Elias Pettersson will not return this season for the Vancouver Canucks because of an upper-body injury. The center was injured in a 4-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on March 1. He played in a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg on March 2 but did not complete the morning skate March 4 and has not practiced with teammates since.
NHLtonyspicks.com

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Calgary Flames will try to continue their success as they take on Vancouver Canucks in the final three-game series of their regular season. The Flames were unable to make it to the playoffs this season as they failed to get past the Canadiens in the fourth position. Calgary is holding the fifth spot in the North Division play and is riding a two-game winning streak. The Flames defeated the Canucks in their last game with a final score of 4-1. Calgary is ahead of the Senators and they look forward to continuing their success against the Canucks.
NHLnumberfire.com

NHL Betting Guide: Tuesday 5/11/21

Over 5.5 (-122): 2-Star Rating Out of 5. The Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks are on the second night of a back-to-back tonight after the Canucks handed the Jets a 3-1 loss last night. Vancouver elected to started Thatcher Demko last night, which means Braden Holtby is in net tonight. That could lead to a high-scoring game as the Jets try to clinch the third spot in the North Division.
NHLMiddletown Press

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Canucks 6-5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and the Calgary Flames bounced back after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-5 on Sunday night. The Canucks and Flames have already been eliminated from playoff contention and face each other...